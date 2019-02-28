Google Duo video chat app is available on the web News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Google Duo makes its way to the web.

Recently, Google has been working towards expanding the support of Duo, its video calling app. Earlier this year, there were rumors and speculations that the service will get a web version. Now, the rumors have come to reality as the video chat service has been rolled out to the web users as well.

As spotted by those at Android Police, Google has begun the rollout of the web version of the video calling service. It was available on iOS, Android and Chromebooks. Now, it has been extended to the web users to make it easy for them to stay in touch with their family and friends irrespective of the device they use.

How to use Google Duo on the web

When it comes to using Google Duo on the web, you should visit https://duo.google.com. If you are already having a Duo account and signed into the same, then you will get a search box showing thelist of contacts using the service beneath it.

As of now, the web-based Google Duo service is works with Google Chrome, Safari and Firefox but does not work with Microsoft Edge browser on Windows. Notably, this service can place both voice and video calls with it. However, the recipient should be registered with Duo in order to receive the call that you are placing.

Google announced both Duo and Allo, the voice calling and instant messaging apps at the Google I/O 2016 conference. Though the latter did not get much success, the former has become quite popular.

Recently, OnePlus and Google teamed up to integrate the video calling service into the OxygenOS platform's dialer, contacts and messaging apps. Going by the same, Google Duo can be used to make video calls directly from the OnePlus dialer and call logs. And, talking about the Allo app, it will be shut down soon and Google Assistant will be brought to the Android Messages app.