Zoom Takes Security Measures To Protect User Data News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

During the coronavirus outbreak, several companies are urging their employees to work from home to stay in isolation. And, the advancement in technology has made it possible with video conferencing and collaboration tools. One such software that has surged in popularity of late is Zoom. Soon after it witnessed a rapid increase in the number of downloads and users, there were issues regarding privacy.

As there is a backslash among users regarding Zoom and the government's warning that the platform is not safe for users, Zoom has rolled out many new features that will improve the user experience and privacy of users. Here is a slew of new features added by Zoom to secure its webinars and meetings.

Security Measures Taken By Zoom

Besides these new features, Zoom has fixed issues caused by missing data and delays on Zoom dashboard. Also, it will be working with Luta Security to reboot the bug bounty program. The security firm will assess Zoom's program holistically with a 'get well' plan for 90 days, which will cover all processes handling internal vulnerability.

Password Requirements: Account owners and admins can configure minimum meeting password requirements that will adjust the minimum length and require numbers, letters, and special characters or numeric passwords. The free Basic accounts will by default have the alphanumeric password option enabled.

Random Meeting IDs: For newly scheduled meetings and webinars, Zoom will generate one-time random meeting IDs comprising 11 digits instead of nine digits. However, the Personal Meeting ID (PMI) remains unchanged.

Cloud Recordings: Password protection meant to secure shared cloud recordings is enabled by default for all accounts. Zoom claims to have enhanced the complexity of passwords on your cloud recordings. The existing shared recordings will not be affected, adds the official blog post.

Third-Party File Sharing: You can use third-party platforms such as OneDrive, Dropbox, and Box to share the Zoom platforms. The blog post by Zoom claims that they have disabled the feature temporarily and have restored it after a complete security review of the process.

Zoom Chat Message Preview: Lastly, Zoom Chat users can hide the message preview while enabling desktop chat notifications. If the same is turned off, they will be notified about the new message without showing content of the message.

