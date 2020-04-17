Coronavirus Lockdown With Zoom Cloud Meetings: How To Setup, Schedule, Record Meetings

ENGLISH

    Coronavirus pandemic has turned normal routines upside down. With most of the workforce in various organizations working from home, video calling and conferencing services have gained popularity. One such is Zoom, popular for its cloud meeting service allowing more than a hundred participants at a time. Here's a list of Zoom functions and how to do it.

    How To Set Up A Zoom Meeting
     

    Anyone can start a meeting on Zoom. It can be done via the Zoom.us application. Users have a choice to either start a meeting immediately or schedule a meeting for later. If you wish to start a Zoom meeting immediately, select Host a meeting on the Zoom application, which will open a dialog box asking users if they wish to start the meeting with video or without, depending on their needs.

    How To Schedule Zoom Meeting

    To schedule a meeting on Zoom, the Zoom.us application needs to be accessed. Here, users need to select Host a meeting, which further opens to another window with various options including a ‘Schedule' button. After clicking on the Schedule button, the host is required to type the topic of the meeting and fill out other details like the duration, date, audio and video options, and so on.

    There is also an option to setup a password for the meeting to enhance the security of the conference and avoid ‘Zoom Bombing'. Once done, hosts can click on Schedule. The page opens to the pre-drafted message with an option "Copy to Clipboard" button. Hosts can click on this and paste the scheduled meeting link on various messaging platforms to invite participants.

    How To Invite Participants For A Zoom Meeting
     

    Once the host schedules or starts a meeting, the next screen has an "Invite" button at the bottom of the page. There are a couple of different ways to invite other participants. One, they could click on the Copy URL button and paste it in the email or other messaging platforms. Participants can click on the URL and join the meeting.

    There is also a Copy Invitation button, which can be pasted into messaging and emailing platforms. There is also an Email service button, which opens to selected email service with a preformatted invitation.

    How To Record Zoom Meeting

    It should be noted that cloud recording is automatically enabled for all paid subscribers. Hosts can record a meeting and choose Record To The Cloud, which enables the video, audio, and the chat text to record in the Zoom cloud, which can later be downloaded to a computer or streamed from a browser.

    Also, cloud recordings of Zoom meetings can be recorded on iOS and Android apps as well. These recordings can be done in different recording layouts including the active speaker, gallery view, and a shared screen. Zoom also offers local recording, where files are saved on the computer rather than the Zoom cloud.

    How To Change Background In Zoom Meeting

    The Zoom Web Portal allows users to change their default background or customize it for a room, floor or location. The prerequisites to change the Zoom meeting background needs to the user to be an owner or an account admin. Users can use any GIF, JPEG, JPG, PNG with recommended 1920px by 1080px dimensions for their background image.

    To change this, users need to go to the Zoom Web Portal > Room Management > Zoom Rooms > Account Settings > Background Image For Zoom Rooms > Upload a new image. Under the Zoom Rooms tab, users can also edit, rest, and a few other changes to the current room.

    How To End Zoom Meeting

    In a Zoom Meeting, there are two options: leave a meeting and end a meeting. When a user leaves the meeting, they log out of the meeting, which can continue without them. However, ending the meeting is done by the host, who closes the meeting for all participants. Hosts can click on End Meeting and then click on Leave Meeting to finish and log-out.

    How To Delete Zoom Account

    When it comes to deleting a Zoom account Basic or free Zoom account holders can delete their accounts anytime, which will permanently delete it. On the other hand, paid or subscribed Zoom account holders will need to cancel their subscription before they can delete their account. It can be done by signing into the Zoom Web Portal > Account Management > Account Settings > Terminate My Account.

    Read More About: news apps zoom features
    Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 15:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 17, 2020

