How To Extend Disappearing Messages Time Limit On WhatsApp

The instant messaging platform WhatsApp owned by Meta adds new features and rolls out improvements to existing features on a timely basis. One of the latest updates lets users control the disappearing messages' time limit. It will let users turn on the feature by default for all the new conversations and set a duration for the messages to disappear.

Currently, WhatsApp offers only three-time durations such as 7 days, 90 days and 24 hours. When the feature is enabled, it will let each message sent by the user disappear after the specified time. Also, the messages will display a message notifying users that it is a default option that the user has chosen.

How To enable Disappearing Messages By Default

Follow the steps below to enable the disappearing messages feature by default.

Step 1: Update the WhatsApp app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Open WhatsApp and click on the menu icon at the top right corner of the app.

Step 3: Click on Settings and go to Account.

Step 4: Now, click on Privacy and choose Default Message Timer.

Step 5: Select the duration of disappearing messages and go to the chat tab.

With this update that lets users turn on disappearing messages by default and set a different time limit for the same, the company lets users turn on the feature even for group chats. Currently, it is available as an option and does not delete any existing chat.

New WhatsApp Audio Messages Feature

In another report, WhatsApp has released another new feature for audio messages for select Android and iOS beta users. However, not all beta users have received this feature and some may have to wait for longer to get it. As per a recent report, the instant messaging platform is rolling out a voice waveform design within the chat bubbles.

As per the report, users who have enabled the feature will be able to see it in the new waveform when the update has been rolled out to them. This change in the audio messages will not be visible when users receive a voice message from someone who has not enabled the feature. As usual, we can expect the company to roll out this feature to the beta users initially before the stable release.

Other New WhatsApp Features

Besides these features, WhatsApp is also prepping several other features such as redesigned chat bubbles, message reactions, and much more. As per the speculations on this internet, the app displays chat bubbles that are redesigned completely and appear larger, more rounded and more colorful. Currently, this feature is under testing for iOS beta users and Android users will get it soon.

Another interesting feature that is on cards with WhatsApp is currently working on is adding reacting to messages with various emojis. This is similar to what we have seen on Facebook and Instagram earlier. It will let users react to messages with any emoji as per their choice. Notably, this feature is available for both group and individual messages. However, WhatsApp has not confirmed when exactly it has rolled out these features.

