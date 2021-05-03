WhatsApp Voice Messages Now Let You Review Recorded Message Before Sending News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Sending voice messages on WhatsApp has always been fun and time-saving, especially when you have a lot to tell! The popular messaging app is testing a new tool for both Android and iOS, where users can now review their voice message before sending it.

WhatsApp Voice Messages Review Feature

Presently, you can record a voice message and send it to a contact. You can review and listen to the voice message only after it is sent. The upcoming tool could change this. The report comes from WABetaInfo, which notes that WhatsApp is going to add a new Review button for voice messages.

The report also gives us an idea of how the new feature works. Like always, users will need to open the chat window to whom they wish to send the voice message and press hold the microphone button to record their message. Now, instead of directly sending it, there's a new button called Review, which will playback the recorded message.

In case you don't like what you've recorded, you can simply discard this WhatsApp voice message and create a new one. The report further states that the new WhatsApp voice message feature is part of the public beta testing and could be released in the future update for both Android and iPhone devices.

WhatsApp Voice Messages, New Features Coming Soon

WhatsApp has been channeling its resources to improve voice messaging and other features. We've heard of previous reports that allow users to change the playback speed of the voice message. WhatsApp is apparently allowing users to choose from 1x, 1.5x, and 2x speeds for the voice messages.

Presently, this feature is available on WhatsApp for Android beta 1.21.9.4, where the playback speed symbol appears next to the voice messages button, gives users to change its speed. There's no word on iOS availability yet.

Apart from upgrades to WhatsApp voice messages, the Facebook-owned platform is also working on several other upgrades. The list includes chat migration from iOS to Android, 24 hours disappearing messages, and more. These features could rollout in the next update, which would be notified with an in-app message.

