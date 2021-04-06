ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    You Will Soon Be Able To Migrate WhatsApp Chats From Android To iPhone

    By
    |

    Whenever I need to shift from an Android smartphone to an iPhone or vice versa, the only thing that bothers me is WhatsApp. This excellent cross-platform messaging and calling app has almost everything that I want from it, except that, I won't be able to transfer data from an Android smartphone to an iPhone or the other way around.

    You Will Soon Be Able To Migrate WhatsApp Chats From Android To iPhone

     

    This will change soon, and one will be able to transfer WhatsApp data from an Android to an iPhone or from an iPhone to Android with just a single click. According to a report from wabetainfo, WhatsApp is already testing, and the feature is already available on the beta version of the iOS app via TestFlight.

    As of now, there is no information on when this update will be available for the general user. However, it is now confirmed that it is indeed coming, which in itself great news for those, who use WhatsApp as their main messaging platform, and who constantly switch between devices.

    It is still unclear if this feature will only transfer text messages, or it will also transfer call logs, multimedia files such as photos, audio, and videos from personal chats and group chats. It is also unclear if it uses a cloud backup to restore or will it use wifi to transfer the data between the two.

    You Will Soon Be Able To Migrate WhatsApp Chats From Android To iPhone

    Third-Party Apps That Can Transfer Data

    There are a bunch of third-party apps and software that claims to move data from Android and iPhones. However, in my experience, most of them don't work, and I haven't found a single solution that can transfer the complete data. In fact, WhatsApp has officially confirmed that apps such as WhatsApp GB and WhatsApp Plus, which claims to move data from one device to another device.

     

    The company also suggests that these third-party apps are not validated by WhatsApp as the company won't be able to validate their security practices. As of now, if you want to move from an Android to an iPhone, you will lose the entire data and has to start fresh, and this issue will soon be fixed with the upcoming update.

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: whatsapp news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 18:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 6, 2021

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X