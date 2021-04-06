You Will Soon Be Able To Migrate WhatsApp Chats From Android To iPhone News oi-Vivek

Whenever I need to shift from an Android smartphone to an iPhone or vice versa, the only thing that bothers me is WhatsApp. This excellent cross-platform messaging and calling app has almost everything that I want from it, except that, I won't be able to transfer data from an Android smartphone to an iPhone or the other way around.

This will change soon, and one will be able to transfer WhatsApp data from an Android to an iPhone or from an iPhone to Android with just a single click. According to a report from wabetainfo, WhatsApp is already testing, and the feature is already available on the beta version of the iOS app via TestFlight.

As of now, there is no information on when this update will be available for the general user. However, it is now confirmed that it is indeed coming, which in itself great news for those, who use WhatsApp as their main messaging platform, and who constantly switch between devices.

It is still unclear if this feature will only transfer text messages, or it will also transfer call logs, multimedia files such as photos, audio, and videos from personal chats and group chats. It is also unclear if it uses a cloud backup to restore or will it use wifi to transfer the data between the two.

Third-Party Apps That Can Transfer Data

There are a bunch of third-party apps and software that claims to move data from Android and iPhones. However, in my experience, most of them don't work, and I haven't found a single solution that can transfer the complete data. In fact, WhatsApp has officially confirmed that apps such as WhatsApp GB and WhatsApp Plus, which claims to move data from one device to another device.

The company also suggests that these third-party apps are not validated by WhatsApp as the company won't be able to validate their security practices. As of now, if you want to move from an Android to an iPhone, you will lose the entire data and has to start fresh, and this issue will soon be fixed with the upcoming update.

