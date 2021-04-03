Easter Stickers On WhatsApp: How To Create, Send Easter Stickers On WhatsApp Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Easter is one of the most important festivals among Christians. Easter or Resurrection Sunday commemorates the resurrection of Jesus and is celebrated worldwide. If you're looking for a fun and unique way to celebrate Easter, you can do so by sending across Easter stickers on WhatsApp. Here is how to send Easter stickers on WhatsApp:

How To Send Easter Stickers?

The first step to send Easter stickers is to download them on your smartphone. Both the Google Play and App Store have plenty of apps with Easter stickers. However, do note, some of the Easter sticker apps on the Apple App Store are paid ones. Here's how to get Easter stickers on your smartphone:

Step 1: Open Google Play or the App Store on your smartphone.

Step 2: Search 'Easter stickers for WhatsApp' in the search bar. You will get several options.

Step 3: Select the one of your choice and it will automatically download on your smartphone.

Step 4: Once downloaded, allow the app the required permission to integrate with other apps, including WhatsApp permission.

Step 5: Once done, the Easter stickers will arrive on WhatsApp or other messaging platforms. You can simply send it across to your contacts.

How To Create Easter Stickers?

Alternatively, you can create customized Easter stickers. Several apps allow you to make your own stickers. Apps like Sticker.ly allow you to create stickers using your photos, downloaded images, and even add some text. Here's how to create Easter stickers:

Step 1: Download Sticker.ly app or any other sticker-maker app from Google Play or App Store.

Step 2: Select any image from your gallery that you wish to make into an Easter sticker.

Step 3: If you wish to add any text, you can do so now.

Step 4: Select 'Create sticker pack' and the new Easter sticker pack will be created.

Step 5: Allow the Easter stickers the required permission on WhatsApp.

Step 6: Once done, you can find the newly created Easter stickers on WhatsApp, which you can send to your contacts.

You can create and send unique Easter stickers with these simple steps.

