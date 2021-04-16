WhatsApp For iOS Gets Larger Media Previews, Change In Disappearing Messages Setting News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp is known for bringing many new features from time to time to provide a good user experience for its users. Now, the iOS users of WhatsApp have started getting a new update, which brings a couple of major changes. Well, the update has enhanced the display of sent media so that users can see larger image as well as video previews.

Also, there is a change made to the disappearing messages feature. Earlier, only the group admins could enable or disable the disappearing messages feature but the latest update leys all participants of a group to change this setting. The instant messaging platform is also testing the feature to bring disappearing photos to Android and iOS versions of the app. Doing so, the text messages sent in the group or individual chat will disappear after seven days.

New WhatsApp iOS Features

As per the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS that is released on the App Store, there will be two new features for the stable users of the app. Firstly, there will be larger previews of media files so that users can view the images and photos shared on the app at larger sizes than the usual small square preview available right now.

The other notable aspect is the ability for all members to change the disappearing messages setting. With WhatsApp for iOS version 2.21.71, all users of a group can turn on or off the disappearing messages feature by default. This option is enabled for all members of a group instead of being limited only to the admin. However, the admin will still have control on the same by changing the setting, 'Edit Group Info'.

The update to version 2.21.71 is being rolled out to all users via the App Store and all iOS users of the app should get the update soon. It seems to be a phased rollout and might take a few days to reach all users. Are you an iOS user of WhatsApp? If so, do let us know if you have received the change in the disappearing messages setting and the larger preview option of media files.

