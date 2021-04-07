WhatsApp Rolls Out Vaccines for All Sticker Pack News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp is known for introducing a slew of new features from time to time. Also, the instant messaging platform owned by Facebook offers a vast collection of stickers for any given situation or occasion. Now, on account of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis, WhatsApp has introduced a new Vaccines for All sticker pack.

Developed along with WHO (World Health Organization), the Vaccines for All sticker pack is meant to encourage users to take up the COVID-19 vaccine. Also, it urges them to show their appreciation for healthcare workers all over the world.

WhatsApp has teamed up with over 150 state, local and national governments and organizations such as UNICEF and WHO to provide verified COVID-19 resources and information.

WhatsApp Vaccines for All Sticker Pack

WhatsApp's Vaccines for All sticker pack comprises 23 different stickers designed by the WHO. This sticker pack is available on both Android and iOS versions of the app and lets people share their joy, hope and relief that they feel about the vaccines meant to prevent the spread of the infection. Some stickers in this sticker pack let users appreciate the healthcare workers for their contribution during the pandemic.

Notably, the COVID-19 vaccines are available for people all over the world. The new sticker pack intends to instill encouragement among people who are hesitant to take up the same. Also, it is a move that represents hope among people.

Interestingly, there are COVID-19 helplines on WhatsApp created by various bodies to offer vaccine-related registration and details. The instant messaging app confirmed that in the past year, over three billion messages have been sent across through its global helplines.

WhatsApp also noted that the governments in countries including India, Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, and South Africa have started using these helplines. These helplines connect users to accurate COVID-19 vaccine information.

When it comes to the Indonesian market, nearly 500,000 medical workers registered for their vaccine appointments through the WhatsApp helpline service recently.

