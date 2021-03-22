WhatsApp To Bring Multi-Device Support, Group Video Calls, More Features This Year Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the most popular messaging apps, despite a new wave to shift to other platforms. The building privacy concerns brought Telegram and Signal to the limelight. However, a large part of the population has continued to stick to WhatsApp. Several reports suggest WhatsApp is bringing in a couple of new features to enhance the user experience.

The popular instant messaging app recently rolled out a feature that allowed users to send videos by muting the audio. We've also been hearing reports about 24 hours disappearing messages coming to WhatsApp. We've compiled a list of some of the new features expected to arrive on WhatsApp in the coming days.

Disappearing Messages On WhatsApp

One of the popular features expected to rollout is disappearing messages. Presently, there is an option to send a text that can disappear after seven days for both Android and iOS. The Facebook-owned messaging app is expected to rollout a 24 hours disappearing messaging feature as well. Reports suggest a similar feature where users can set the time for disappearing messages is also in development.

Multi-Device Support On WhatsApp

Additionally, WhatsApp is also working on multi-device support for both Android and iOS users. The upcoming feature will help users to access the messaging platform from multiple devices at once. Although there is WhatsApp for Web, users can only use their WhatsApp account on a single device - which is expected to change in the coming days.

Group Video Calls On WhatsApp Web

2020 redefined the working norms, with a large part of the working force shifting to video calls and conferences. While several platforms revamped their platform to compete against Zoom, WhatsApp for Web stayed behind. But things are changing now as the company is expected to rollout group video calling support from WhatsApp Web. This might indeed be a game-changer as it will allow users for better and easier accessibility.

Improvising Audio Messages On WhatsApp

WhatsApp had revamped video features on the platform, the popular messaging app is shifting its focus to audios. WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature where users can control the speed at which their audio message is played. Currently, the standard audio speed is 1X. The new feature will allow users to set the speed at either 1.5X or 2X.

Instagram Reels On WhatsApp

Facebook has always synced features across its platforms. While we have Instagram Stories, we similarly have WhatsApp Status. From the looks of it, Facebook is working on bringing Instagram Reels support to WhatsApp. This means you can view Reels right from WhatsApp, shared by users. However, there has been no concrete detail about this feature, and we advise taking it with a grain of salt.

What About WhatsApp Privacy?

Privacy and security seem to be one of the biggest debatable factors when it comes to Facebook-owned WhatsApp. The latest update has brought in fresh issues to deal with, especially with its integration of business accounts. Unfortunately, WhatsApp will continue mining user data, which might later be used for advertising as well. Simply put, with all new features coming in; don't expect to see upgraded privacy or security!

