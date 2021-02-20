WhatsApp Privacy Update: What Happens If You Don’t Accept New WhatsApp Privacy Policy After May 15? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

WhatsApp privacy policy has been the latest debatable topic for the popular messaging app. The new privacy policy rolled out with a deadline for users to agree, or they would have to lose their WhatsApp account. After much backlash, Whatsapp has extended the deadline for users to better understand it. However, what happens even after the new deadline expires?

To recall, WhatsApp rolled out the new update earlier this month, which was also a push into the e-commerce sector in India. However, it received a lot of backlash for data sharing norms, including from countries like India. Soon after, the Indian government asked WhatsApp to remove the privacy policy guidelines. WhatsApp has now set a new deadline to May 15.

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: What Happens If You Don't Accept?

TechCrunch reports an email from a merchant partner, where WhatsApp states users will need to comply with the update to " have full functionality of WhatsApp" from May 15 onwards. The report further explains the email that explains what happens to users who still don't accept the new terms. "For a short time, these users will be able to receive calls and notifications, but will not be able to read or send messages from the app," notes WhatsApp.

The 'short time' here refers to a few weeks after the new deadline. To better understand the new privacy policy, WhatsApp has further created a new FAQ page that further elaborates the policy. It also explains that those who don't accept the new norms will come under inactive users after May 15. To note, WhatsApp accounts of inactive users are 'generally deleted after 120 days of inactivity.

WhatsApp Data Sharing Policy

For those unaware, WhatsApp has always shared certain metadata like phone numbers and device information to its parent company Facebook since 2016. The updated privacy policy now required permission from users to share their payment transactions. This would help both Facebook and WhatsApp to better target ads to its users, of course, based on their payment history.

Speaking of payments, the Indian government was also in discussion to involved WhatsApp and other social media as part of salary communications. However, the government has withdrawn the suggestion as it could lead to potential data mismanagement.

