Is WhatsApp Safe | WhatsApp Privacy Policy Latest Update | WhatsApp Updated Privacy Policy

WhatsApp recently updated its privacy policy, which has created a lot of controversy amongst the users. Now, the Facebook-owned cross-platform messaging service has given clarity on how WhatsApp is actually unsafe, disclaiming some of the rumors spread across the internet.

Through a series of posts, WhatsApp has confirmed that neither Facebook nor WhatsApp can either see private messages or hear calls. The company has also confirmed that it will not keep a log of whom your texting or calling. Plus, it has also confirmed that both WhatsApp and Facebook cannot see shared locations.

WhatsApp groups will also remain private, and they will not share contacts with Facebook. With the latest update, there is now an option to set messages to disappear, and there will always be an option to download all the data from the WhatsApp server.

Even with the updated privacy policy, the company has confirmed that all the messages sent on WhatsApp will be end-to-end encrypted and no third-party can access these messages. When you give permission to access contacts on your phone, WhatsApp will only use that information to make messaging fast and reliable.

Do note that, you still have time till February 8th, 2021 to accept the new privacy policy. If you fail to accept those on or before February 8th, your WhatsApp account will be deleted, and you won't be able to use the service on either Android or an iOS smartphone.

Though WhatsApp is going to collect some additional information from February 8th, it is nothing alarming for sure. In fact, most of the free apps do collect a lot of information on almost every platform. If you are still worried about online privacy, there is always an option to delete your WhatsApp account.

