WhatsApp To Signal Made Easy: Here’s How To Move WhatsApp Group To Signal Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

WhatsApp privacy policy has been the talk of the town for a while now. If you wish to continue using WhatsApp after February 8, you'll need to accept these terms or lose your account. It seems like people are willing to lose their WhatsApp account and shift to other platforms like Signal, Telegram, and so on.

After Elon Musk tweeted "Use Signal", the number of Signal subscribers have been rising drastically. If you're among the new users who wish to shift to Signal, there are a couple of tips and tricks you need to know. That said, Indian users have created a wide network channel on WhatsApp, and moving to other platforms might be difficult.

For one, your personal and professional groups on WhatsApp could be a reason for you to stick on to the app. But what if we told you there was a way to easily move your WhatsApp group to Signal? That's right there are some simple and easy steps to move your WhatsApp group to Signal.

Move WhatsApp Group To Signal

First things first, download and setup Signal on your smartphone. Once done, follow these steps to move the WhatsApp group to Signal:

Step 1: Click on the menu and select 'New Group'.

Step 2: You will need to add at least one contact to create the group. Once done, select 'Create'.

Step 3: Once done, open the menu within the Signal group chat, which opens to the Group Settings. Here, select Group Link.

Step 4: Switch on the Group Link button and next select Share. Copy the link from here and it with others you want in your Signal group.

WhatsApp Group To Signal

These four simple steps will bring in all your WhatsApp group contacts into the new Signal group. You can get this Group Link whenever needed and add new members to your group. However, one should note that the group chats on WhatsApp will not be transferred, which is understandable. However, considering that you would be shifting to better privacy and security policy, Signal group and individual chats might be a better choice for you!

