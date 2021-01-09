WhatsApp Vs Signal: Can Signal Take Over WhatsApp Amidst Privacy Controversy?

Signal is one of the popular messaging apps, especially when it comes to privacy and security of the user data. Moreover, one of the latest tweets from Elon Musk that said ‘Use Signal' has seen a surge in the number of users signing up. We've listed out a couple of factors as a comparison between WhatsApp and Signal.

WhatsApp Vs Signal: Security Policy

Security is one of the most debatable topics, and its relevance is highlighted when it comes to messaging apps. Both WhatsApp and Signal have some pretty good security features. Both platforms have end-to-end encryption for all messages and even calls. However, WhatsApp doesn't encrypt the backups, which is from the cloud-to-local. This is where Signal outdoes WhatsApp with its layers of security. Be it the users' side or at the back-end, Signal's security is top-notch.

WhatsApp Vs Signal: Group Calling

WhatsApp has several features that make it a global favorite. One such feature is group calling, be it audio or video. Moreover, WhatsApp is a social media platform in itself with a couple of features like Status. Here, users can share any message, thoughts, links, media, and so on which would disappear after 24 hours. Signal, however, doesn't have these features. There is an option to create groups and even make calls, but there isn't a feature like Status.

WhatsApp Vs Signal: Broadcast Messaging

This is another feature that Signal misses. WhatsApp has the option to send out broadcast messages, where a particular would reach out to several people at once. Users can create multiple broadcast list as well. However, Signal doesn't seem to have this feature yet.

WhatsApp Vs Signal: Privacy

Apart from security, privacy is another factor that is troubling WhatsApp users. The latest WhatsApp terms of service update note that the messaging platform would be sharing a lot of information with Facebook. The list includes phone numbers, email addresses, locations, and so on. On the other hand, Signal outstands when it comes to privacy. Signal also has an option called Sealed Sender, where no one can decipher who is messaging whom, bringing in layers of privacy and security.

WhatsApp Vs Signal: Which Should You Pick?

So why isn't Signal that popular, one might ask. WhatsApp has a large user base in India, the US, and other countries. However, Signal's user base is significantly lower. From the looks of it, this could be changing. The recent update from WhatsApp has stirred up controversy and users might be looking to shift elsewhere. Looking at the above features, Signal surely sounds good, especially for its privacy and security highlights.