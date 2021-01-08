WhatsApp Clarifies Privacy Policy After Elon Musk Tweets About Signal News oi-Sharmishte Datti

WhatsApp's privacy policy update has been a topic of discussion. The in-app notification about the updated terms of service has received a couple of backlashes, especially since it isn't giving users a chance to decline it. Commenting on the issue, Elon Musk tweeted 'to use Signal', another messaging app.

The tweet turned out to be promotional for Signal, which soon received hordes of new registrations. The surge was so high that it even caused delays in sending verification codes across several network providers.

WhatsApp Privacy Policy Clarified

The recent terms of service update have received quite a backlash as it was mandating sharing data with Facebook. The new tweet from Musk further caused a stir, upping the chance of users ditching WhatsApp for Signal. Now, WhatsApp has issued another statement where it clarifies the policy update.

"To further increase transparency, we updated the privacy policy to describe that going forward businesses can choose to receive secure hosting services from our parent company Facebook to help manage their communications with their customers on WhatsApp," the messaging company said in a detailed statement to The Verge.

The key highlight here is that WhatsApp won't be changing its data-sharing practices with Facebook. However, the update concentrates mainly on WhatsApp and Facebook business accounts. This means, starting February 8, non-business WhatsApp account's data sharing will remain the same. However, those who decline the update will still lose their account.

Does This Change Anything?

WhatsApp has been sharing some of the user data with its parent company Facebook. The list includes phone numbers, payment information, user content, email id, contacts, device ID, location, advertising data, and so on. Even with the new terms of service update, WhatsApp will continue sharing your data with Facebook.

To note, WhatsApp has been sending in-app notifications about the update with links to the details of the update. The notification comes with a single 'Agree' button below. Not agreeing to the update by February 8 means you could lose your WhatsApp account.

