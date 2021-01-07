Did You Know What Data Each Messaging App Collects? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Basically, instant messaging applications collect a lot of user data. However, not all app developers reveal how much user data they collect and how they use the same. This is where the new privacy labels introduced by Apple comes to play. It makes them reveal what data they have collected and how they will put the same to use.

While Signal appears to be the most secure messaging app, others such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, and iMessage collect user data. Here, you will get to know how much data your favorite messaging app collects so that you can switch to a less intrusive one.

Before you take a look at the various apps and their privacy policy, it is clear that Facebook's products - WhatsApp and Messenger collect the maximum data as compared to the rest. Take a look at the detailed comparison here.

WhatsApp

Well, WhatsApp, which remains to be the most used instant messaging platform collects the users' phone number, email id, location, contacts, device ID, advertising data, user ID, purchase history, payment information, product interaction, performance data, user content, crash data, and other diagnostic data.

Facebook Messenger

When it comes to Facebook Messenger, the app collects the users' precise location, physical address, coarse location, email address, name, contacts, phone number, gameplay content, other user contact information, browsing history, third-party advertising, purchase history, device and user ID, crash data, performance data, product interaction, other data types, advertising and marketing health of developers, sensitive information, payment information, product personalization, health and fitness of developers, credit info and more.

iMessage

The iMessage app collects minimal data such as email address, search history, phone number and device ID.

Signal

Signal is to be the most secure instant messaging platforms out there. It comes with a mobile phone number for registration. But the app will not link the mobile number to the user's identity. Even the App Store listing of the app mentions that there is no data is linked to users.

Telegram

Finally, Telegram collects minimal data similar to iMessage. It collects the users' name,, phone number, contacts, User ID.

Best Mobiles in India