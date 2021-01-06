WhatsApp Terms And Conditions Update: Accept It Or Lose Your Account News oi-Sharmishte Datti

WhatsApp is updating the terms and conditions for both iOS and Android users via an in-app notification. However, users have hardly any say in the matter of the new Terms of Conditions update. In other words, users need to accept the new terms and conditions or stand a chance to lose their WhatsApp account.

WhatsApp Terms And Conditions Update

The new in-app notification that pops up provides key information on how the company processes the user data. The Facebook-owned messaging platform highlights key details about the WhatsApp chat and more details about the integration with Facebook. WhatsApp has provided more information on the website regarding the collection of user data.

"When a user forwards media within a message, we store that media temporarily in encrypted form on our servers to aid in more efficient delivery of additional forwards," WhatsApp wrote. To note, this key part wasn't present in the December 2019 update. Apart from user information, the new terms and conditions also talk about WhatsApp contacts, transactions and payment data, location data, connection-specific information, and so on.

Explaining the new terms for payments, WhatsApp notes the payment account and transaction information would be processed according to the rule of the territory of the transaction. Additionally, location-related data would also be gathered and processed with the permission of the user.

Coming to the device and connection update, WhatsApp notes it would collect data of the hardware model, operating system information, battery level, signal strength, app version, browser information, mobile network, connection information (including phone number, mobile operator or ISP), language and time zone, IP address, device operations information, and identifiers.

WhatsApp Update: Accept It Or Lose Your Account

The new terms and privacy policy will come into effect on February 8, 2021. Users have time till then to accept these terms to keep their WhatsApp account. If not, they would be losing their accounts after the mentioned date, removing them from using the platform for good.

What We Think

To note, some of the updated terms and conditions are a tad bit troubling, especially since a lot of personal data is mentioned here. Considering Facebook's previous incidents of handling personal data, the WhatsApp update could make one skeptical. Moreover, WhatsApp isn't giving users a chance to decline the update, which makes it even more troublesome.

