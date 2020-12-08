WhatsApp Updates To Be Announced Via In-App Notifications: Report News oi-Sharmishte Datti

WhatsApp has updated its app to introduce a new handy feature. Henceforth, WhatsApp will be making in-app announcements for all new updates. Instead of checking on the company's blogs or Twitter posts, all new WhatsApp updates will appear within the app, as part of the in-app notifications feature.

WhatsApp Updates And In-App Announcements

A report by WABetaInfo notes that the popular messaging platform has brought in a new feature called in-app notifications. All WhatsApp updates will be announced here, reaching its large user-base. Presently, all WhatsApp updates are made via blog post - which may or may not reach all users.

Hence, users can now stay updated about the new features with the new in-app notification or announcement feature. The report further notes that the in-app WhatsApp updates could further re-direct users to a website. What's more, the in-app notifications could even request a particular action from users. More important, WhatsApp reportedly notes that the in-app announcement won't be used for advertising.

WhatsApp Updates: How Does It Work?

As a communicative platform, WhatsApp is primarily used for messaging, including business accounts. However, the new in-app notifications about WhatsApp updates won't be delivered via a chat. Instead, one will be able to see them as an in-app banner.

Interestingly, the first announcement was already made by the company, which noted the new Terms of Service. While a few have skipped reading it, the first announcement talked about the purpose behind the in-app notifications.

WhatsApp Updates: Accept It Or Delete Account?

What's even more intriguing is a previous report from the same publisher that said WhatsApp would be updating its Terms and Service early next year. The primary focus of the update would be to understand how WhatsApp user data would be processed. Additionally, the new Terms of Service would even explain how WhatsApp for Business can use Facebook-hosted services to store and manage the chats.

However, the report also said that users will have to accept it or delete their accounts. This remains unconfirmed, but it could be true - at least for business accounts. The new Terms of Service is expected to rollout on 8 February 2021.

