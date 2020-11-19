Just In
WhatsApp Read Later Feature Is Likely Coming Soon: All You Need To Know
Recently, WhatsApp has been rolling out several new features aimed at improving the overall user experience. Reportedly, the company is testing 'Read Later', a new feature that is a version of Archived Chats. As its name indicates, the Read Later feature lets users to mute the chosen chats for as long as they want.
It is claimed to work more like the Vacation mode, which was on cards for a long time. The major difference between the already existing Archived Chats and upcoming Read Later feature is that the latter will not send notifications to users whenever a new message arrives from an archived conversation.
Detailing on how the Read Later on WhatsApp feature works, if you add a contact to this option, then you will not get any kind of notifications even if the contact sends you a new message. On the other hand, the existing Archived Chat feature still notifies users whenever they receive a new message from the archived contact. So, the upcoming Read Later feature to be rolled out by the instant messaging platform will cut down the interruptions from the specific contact you have added to the option.
WhatsApp Read Feature Detailed
The Read Later feature has a slew of similarities with Archived Chat feature but is a slightly better version. When this feature is rolled out all users across the world, then you can add a contact to the Read Later option. As soon as the contact is added to this feature, there won't be any further notifications, be it message or call or any other.
Notably, users can enable or disable the user as and when they wish. This feature is similar to what we have seen in the Vacation mode, which has been rumored for many months. The messaging platform is yet to reveal further details about the feature - Read Later. The feature was recently spotted on the WhatsApp beta for iOS, especially the version number 2.20.130.1.
