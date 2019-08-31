Here's How To Take Control Of WhatsApp Notifications Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

In today's world, a smartphone is used for a lot of tasks like calling, texting, creating a schedule, saving a note, and various other works. One can install a lot of apps on an Android phone, on an average up to 20-30 apps. Although you can install the apps from the Google Play Store in a very easy way, managing several notifications from several apps can be really challenging for the users. Various notifications have been streamlined according to the native APIs.

The visual and auditory behavior is also there but people hardly know how to use it. The Notification channel is not only limited to WhatsApp but on other apps too. Notification Channel can customize the WhatsApp notifications with notification tune and custom time.

To explain how to control notifications, in brief, we have taken WhatsApp as an example app. The notification feature is not only present in WhatsApp but also present on various other apps. The notification feature is mainly available on the Android versions of 8 and above.

Simple Steps to Customize Notifications of WhatsApp

Ensure that your phone is functioning on Android 8.0 or above versions.

Step 1: Open Android's App Drawer.

Step 2: Tap on Settings.

Step 3: Under Settings, Tap on Notifications. The app will help to create and manage Notification Channels.

Step 4: Various options are seen as Failure Notifications, Message Notifications, Critical App Alerts, Media playback, Group Notifications, and others.

Step 5: Whichever notification you want to edit, tap on it and then set on it according to your requirements.

Step 6: You can also find it from the hide app bar.

Step 7: Tap on sound to set up a different audio tone.

Step 8: Enable or disable Lock Screen Notifications from the same panel.

This is how you can easily customize the notifications of WhatsApp. If you are facing any issues or doubts, kindly share with us by commenting below.

