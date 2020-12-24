WhatsApp Won’t End Support For Older iPhones! News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, there were reports that the Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp will drop support for iPhones running iOS 9 and Android devices running version 4.0.3 in 2021. It was stated that these smartphones will become incompatible from next year and the app will not work on them. But it looks like this is not going to be the case.

Usually, WhatsApp discontinues support only for phones that run older versions of operating systems that do not get any more updates and security patches. Back in 2019, the app stopped working on phones running Android 2.3.7 or older and iOS 8 or older.

As per a recent clarification from the well-known WhatsApp tracker site WABetaInfo, the app will not drop support for older iPhones. It notes that the report is not true and there is no evidence for the claim. This makes us believe that the iPhones running iOS 9 still have support for WhatsApp but there is no word regarding the Android phones stated by the report.

New Features On Tow

Besides this, another WABetaInfo report noted that the iOS users of the app will soon get another new feature. Well, the talk is about the ability to select, copy, and paste multiple items at the same time. This will be useful in sharing multiple media files simultaneously.

In addition to this, the app is also said to bring support for users of both Android and iOS versions of the app to join a missed group call provided they were invited to join later. Also, a bug that prevented users from searching status updates was also fixed by a recent beta update. Apart from the same, there are improvements to voice, video, group calls, contact management, and more.

When it comes to WhatsApp Web and desktop versions of the app, the app rolled out support for voice and video calling. This update will be rolled out on a wider scale in the coming weeks.

