    WhatsApp Web, Desktop Users Get Voice And Video Calling

    By
    |

    WhatsApp is known for bringing many new features on a timely basis. Of late, we have come across numerous upcoming features such as disappearing messages, WhatsApp Pay, Add to Cart and more. The most commonly used feature on the instant messaging platform is the ability to make voice and video calls.

    WhatsApp Web, Desktop Users Get Voice And Video Calling

     

    So long, the WhatsApp calling feature was available only on the Android and iOS versions of the app. Now, it looks like the same has been rolled out to the web and desktop app users of the instant messaging platform. Well, a report by WhatsApp tracker site WABetaInfo shows that WhatsApp Web and desktop app users need not wait for longer to get the voice and video calling feature.

    WhatsApp Desktop, Web Calling Feature

    As per the report, the desktop version of the app (both web and app) will get the voice and video calling capability. It notes that this feature will work the same way as messages. To make voice and video calls using the desktop app or web interface, users just have to have an active internet connection, it notes.

    The update is already rolling out to the WhatsApp Web and desktop app users. It is believed that a wider rollout covering all users will debut in a few weeks. Those desktop users of WhatsApp who have received the feature can make voice and video calls just by clicking on the calling buttons that are visible in the chat header beside the search icon. The buttons feature the beta label, which is likely to include some bugs that could go away with the rollout of the stable rollout.

    The ability to make voice and video calls on the desktop or app version is quite interesting as it will be appreciated by billions of active WhatsApp users who use the platform for making calls to co-workers and friends from the desktop.

    Read More About: whatsapp news
    Story first published: Monday, December 21, 2020, 12:08 [IST]
