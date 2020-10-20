WhatsApp Web To Let Users Make Voice And Video Callls News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp is all set to bring the support for making voice and video calls on the web interface. These features have existed for the Android and iOS users for years but the WhatsApp Web users did not get the same. Now, a recent update to the desktop or web client of the instant messaging platform appears to have got the same.

Notably, the ability to make voice and video calls on WhatsApp Web is still under development but it was spotted in version 2.2043.7. For now, it looks like the feature is a part of the beta phase of the client and it still worked pretty fine, thanks to the screenshots that have been revealed by WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp Web To Get New Feature

As per the information available right now about the ability to make voice and video calls on WhatsApp, when users ger a call on the web client, a pop-up window will appear letting users either accept or decline the call. Another window will appear when users make a call. This window seems to be smaller and have controls that can mute the mic and hang up.

Furthermore, the report notes that WhatsApp group voice and video calls are also under testing for WhatsApp Web and this could be a great way for family and friends to communicate with each other.

Talking about the voice and video calls, WhatsApp for Android and iOS platforms already has the ability to make such calls. The ability to make these calls from WhatsApp Web will make it convenient for users, especially at a time when many people are spending their time doing work from home. However, we think that updating the WhatsApp Web might make the instant messaging service less reliant on mobile devices.

Other New Features

Recently, we came across reports suggesting that WhatsApp Web is testing a new feature that lets users delete any file, be it video, image or GiF after sending the same. Also, it is in plans to let users add an Expired Media. Already, we saw the ability to delete a shared file on WhatsApp Web was spotted in the version 2.20.2011, which is also under development.

Best Mobiles in India