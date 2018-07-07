7 handy WhatsApp Web tips you should know

WhatsApp Web’s arrival made using the feature seamlessly, the days when you missed an important message from your boss, or more importantly, your girlfriend is long gone. All you have to do is scan the QR code that pops up on the website using your phone and you’re good to go.

Logging out is also a piece of cake as all you have to do is go to settings and tap on WhatsApp Web and then click log out to do so from all computers. While the basics of WhatsApp Web are quite easy to get a handle on, there are a number of tricks that you can take advantage of in order to be able to use WhatsApp Web more effectively.

1) WhatsApp’s keyboard shortcuts

The basic shortcuts that you can use in order to take advantage of WhatsApp more effectively are the following:

1) Ctrl + N: Start a new chat

2) Ctrl + Shift + ]: Next chat

3) Ctrl + Shift + [: Previous chat

4) Ctrl + E: Archive chat

5) Ctrl + Shift + M: Mute chat

6) Ctrl + Backspace: Delete chat

7) Ctrl + Shift + U: Mark as unread

8) Ctrl + Shift + N: Create new group

9) Ctrl + P: Open profile status

2) Use the Keyboard in order to search for Emojis

While you can click on the emoji icon next to the text box in order to find the right emoji, the much faster way to do this is to type a colon and then the first two letters of the emotion that you wish to express and you will get a prompt that shows matching emojis that will change with every letter that you type.

You can use the arrow key in order switch between the emojis that are being displayed and then press Enter to choose the emoji of your choice.

3) Auto-change Emoticons to Emojis

There are emojis that do not need you to use the colon-and-type trick at all. WhatsApp is capable of auto-converting them from the classic text emoticons. And if you wish to keep the emoticons as emoticons and not have them turn into emojis, you can use a user script called WhatsApp Emoticon Preserver, all you need to do is find it on Tampermonkey, a cross-platform userscript manager after you have installed it.

4) Use multiple WhatsApp Accounts on the same PC

The first option is to open the website in incognito mode or launch Opera and then go to WhatsApp Web through that.

The alternative is to open a new tab and visit a verified proxy like dyn.web.whatsapp.com in order to use two accounts, no more than that, at the same time.

5) Read messages without blue tick notifications

In order to read a message without the sender receiving a read receipt, you can do the following

a) Open the chat inside your WhatsApp Web window.

b) Open a different window and change its size so that you can view WhatsApp Web chat in the background.

c) Click on the open window and keep your cursor there.

d) Messages will load in the background chat window, which you can read, without being marked with the blue ticks. Right now, they will be double grey ticks, meaning the messages are received by you, but not read.

e) Clicking on the WhatsApp Web chat window will make those ticks will instantly turn blue.

6) WAToolkit Extension can be used for Message Previews

WAToolkit adds additional features to WhatsApp including Background Notifications and full-width chat bubbles.

7) Change Playback speed or Increase Volume

Though WhatsApp does not allow you to make calls, you can still send voice messages.

You can use the Chrome extension called Zapp to adjust the volume of the audio message that you got or change the playback speed.