WhatsApp To Let Users Copy Paste Multiple Items, Join Missed Group Calls News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp is hitting the tech headlines almost every other day by rolling out new features that are useful. Now, it looks like the instant messaging app has some new and exciting features for both Android and iOS users. One of the new features is the ability to select, copy and paste multiple items at a go. The other one is the ability to join group calls.

Copy Paste Multiple Items

Well, the ability to select, copy and paste multiple items on WhatsApp at the same time is quite interesting as its users can share various types of media simultaneously. Until now, it is possible to copy and paste text messages. With the latest update that has been spotted, it will become easy to copy and paste multiple items into a chat. If you are wondering how you can do this, then it is quite simple as detailed below.

Firstly, open the Photos app on your smartphone and choose the media files you want to share. Tap on the Export option and click Copy. Now, you can paste the contents into the desired WhatsApp chat. Notably, this feature that lets you select, copy and paste multiple files is available only in the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS. We can expect it to be rolled out to all users sometime soon but the exact time frame remains unknown, notes WABetaInfo.

Join Missed Group Calls

The other feature hinted by the report is the ability to join missed group calls provided they have been invited to join after the call has started. This is a major yet significant QoL upgrade as the entire group call need not be restarted to add participants who have missed it initially.

Major Bug Fixes

Besides the two features we saw above, there are some improvements across the Android and iOS platforms. A bug that prevented users from searching status updates has been resolved. Also, there are improvements across voice, video as well as group calls, backing up chat history, sharing URLs, and contact management. Still, several users are reportedly unable to preview YouTube links on WhatsApp and this bug remains unfixed. We can expect a future update to resolve the same.

