WhatsApp To Roll Out Face Unlock, Join Missed Call And More News

WhatsApp is getting new features from time to time. We already know that the instant messaging platform is coming up with a slew of new features such as the ability to make voice and video calls using WhatsApp Web and let users protect their conversations with their face.

Now, WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp tracker site claims that the biometric feature for the Android version of the instant messaging app is on the horizon. Already, the app added support to protect chats with a fingerprint. With this feature, users of Android devices can use their fingerprint to unlock WhatsApp. As the next level, it looks like WhatsApp will bring face unlock support for Android users.

WhatsApp To Support Face Unlock

Notably, select Android devices such as the Google Pixel 4 use specialized sensors that result in accurate 3D facial recognition. Capitalizing on this aspect, WhatsApp is preparing to bring in more biometric authentication for users to keep their personal conversations away from prying eyes. Once this feature is out for the users, fingerprint lock settings will be renamed to biometric lock, claims the report. From the screenshots shared by the report, it looks like users can choose when they want to lock the app automatically.

It is possible that the new settings will be based on Android's BiometricPrompt API, which lets apps to use face scanners and fingerprint sensors for authentication purposes. As of now, there is no way to confirm when this feature will be rolled out to users as it is yet to make its way to the Android Beta version of the app. However, it looks like the support for face unlock will be rolled out soon for users.

Ability To Join Group Calls

The other interesting feature that is on cards is the ability to join a call if you have missed it, provided the call is still on. The same source reveals that WhatsApp is working on a new feature to let users quickly join a call if a contact invites them and they couldn't join at that moment. This feature is still under development and it remains to be seen when we can get it.

