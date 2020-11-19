Here's How To Mute And Unmute WhatsApp Status How To oi-Priyanka Dua

WhatsApp has recently launched several features for its users, including disappearing messages and payment features. Similarly, the company has reintroduced the limit of 30 seconds to post the status. The social media messenger firm is now planning to bring a new feature called Read Latter.

In addition, the messenger application also allows you to mute the status of selected contacts. However, to use this feature, you should know all tips and tricks. So, in that case, we are listing all steps that will allow you to mute and unmute the WhatsApp status.

You have to open WhatsApp on your smartphone. Then, you have to click on the Status tab. Once it is done, you have to click on hold the status update, if you want to mute the status of that selected contact. Then, you'll receive a notification, which allows you to mute the contact of that person.

In case you have changed your mood and want to unmute the status of that person, then you should follow these steps.

Step 1: You again need to open your WhatsApp account. Then, you need to tap on the status.

Step 2: After opening the app, you need to scroll down to the muted section. Then, you need to tap the status update and again new notification allows you to unmute the status.

How To Forward WhatsApp Status

You need to open your app on your phone, then you have to tap on the status section. Again, you need three dots on the screen. These three dots will be available on the right side of the status. After that, you have to tap on the forward button and choose the contact, whom you want to send that status and click on the send button.

Best Mobiles in India