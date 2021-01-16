WhatsApp Extends Deadline To Accept New Terms Of Service To May 15 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, there is a lot of confusion regarding WhatsApp's new privacy policy. Earlier, the instant messaging service stated that users need to accept its new terms of service and those who do not accept will not be able to use it from February 8. Now, the service has extended this deadline to accept the new terms and conditions.

WhatsApp Extends Deadline To Accept Terms

Well, WhatsApp users who are in a dilemma can wait until May to accept the new terms and conditions. The Facebook-owned instant messaging platform took to Twitter to announce the same. As per the company, it will use this time to clear all the confusion and misinformation that exists right now. They will give clarity on how privacy and security terms will work.

Based on the tweet posted by WhatsApp, the company will give people the time to review the policy gradually until May 15, 2021. So, there is no need to panic about the new terms immediately as there is enough time to decide.

WhatsApp's New Privacy Policy

Earlier this month, WhatsApp hit the headlines as its new privacy policy started popping up for many users. The service promoted users to accept its terms, which will come into effect on February 8. You can dismiss the pop-up but you should agree to the service to use it after February 8.

Eventually, there was panic among users as many chose to switch to rivals such as Signal and Telegram. While there was a lot of hysteria and misinformation surrounding the same, only a few people have actually read the new policy changes.

Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. We're still working to counter any confusion by communicating directly with @WhatsApp users. No one will have their account suspended or deleted on Feb 8 and we’ll be moving back our business plans until after May - https://t.co/H3DeSS0QfO — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) January 15, 2021

Here's What WhatsApp Has To Say

Since the announcement of the new policy, WhatsApp has repeatedly said that the changes will be effective only for those who interact with WhatsApp Business accounts. It will let business users use Facebook hosting services to manage their WhatsApp chats. Also, they can use Facebook-branded commerce features including Shops and display an ad on Facebook so that they can directly message business accounts on WhatsApp.

For this to happen, Facebook will collect information on you provided you interact with businesses and their ads by clicking on the ad on Facebook.

WhatsApp notes that the new policy does not change anything for the users who just message and call other users or groups as the terms haven't been changed for them yet. The messages and calls will remain encrypted and messages won't be stored on the servers of Facebook. WhatsApp still shares data with Facebook but there is no change in the amount of data that it shares with this specific update.

Best Mobiles in India