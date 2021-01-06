Just In
- 3 min ago Are Your Private DMs Really Private? Once On Internet, Always On Internet
-
- 14 min ago Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Camera Details Revealed: What To Expect?
- 27 min ago Lava Phone With 16MP Selfie Camera Teased Ahead Of January 7 Launch
- 2 hrs ago WhatsApp Terms And Conditions Update: Accept It Or Lose Your Account
Don't Miss
- News Supreme Court to hear pleas against farm laws, issues related to farmers protest on January 11
- Education One Year LLM Course Abolished: Bar Council of India
- Movies Rhea Chakraborty Is A Talented Artiste And Will Be Ready To Bounce Back, Says Rumi Jaffery
- Finance Petrol Price In India Close To Breaching All-Time High
- Automobiles New-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spied With Panoramic Sunroof & Other Features: Spy Pics & Details
- Sports NBA wrap: LeBron, Davis lead Lakers as Clippers fall to Spurs
- Lifestyle Alaya F’s Green Chiffon Organza Saree For A Jewellery Brand’s Photoshoot Is Stunning; Find Out The Price
- Travel Best Wildlife Sanctuaries And National Parks To Visit In India In January 2021
WhatsApp To Bring These Cool Features For Users In 2021
As per a well-known research firm Statista, WhatsApp has 2 billion active global users while Facebook Messenger has and WeChat have 1.3 billion and 1.2 billion active global users respectively. Notably, during the pandemic crisis, it has been revealed that the service was used for over 15 billion minutes, especially for calls.
The development team at WhatsApp has been rolling out many capabilities in 2020 and these are speculated to turn to reality in the coming months. Of late, we have been coming across numerous reports regarding upcoming WhatsApp features.
While we have seen a handful of features that are all set to make their way soon, some of them are under development and some others are in the beta phase. These new functionalities are believed to help WhatsApp remain the most popular instant messaging platform. Here are some upcoming cool WhatsApp features that are expected to arrive in 2021.
Multiple Device Support
With the much-awaited multiple device support, WhatsApp users can log in to multiple devices at the same time. Currently, this feature is in the beta version of WhatsApp for iPhone. For now, it supports two devices such as a phone and a desktop simultaneously. Reportedly, this feature can support up to four devices for a single account.
Calls Support For WhatsApp Web And Desktop
Another most awaited feature is the ability to answer voice or video calls via WhatsApp Web and desktop client. This feature will work similar to messages and there will be a calls tab next to chats once it is rolled out widely to all users.
Join Missed Group Calls
One of the future updates is likely to roll out the ability to join missed group calls, provided there is an invite to join after the call has started. Though it is not a major update, it is a useful one as the entire group call need not be restarted to add participants who have missed it.
WhatsApp Insurance
In one of the recent reports, it was hinted that WhatsApp will soon let you buy insurance via the app in India. Well, the service is all set to roll out health insurance and micro-pension products for the users. This will be possible via a partnership with licensed financial services. Initially, WhatsApp will let users buy SBI General sachet-health insurance cover and HDFC Pension schemes.
-
1,19,900
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
10,865
-
44,999
-
50,150
-
45,025
-
37,165
-
45,060
-
14,610
-
84,999
-
94,000
-
38,000