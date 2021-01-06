WhatsApp To Bring These Cool Features For Users In 2021

The development team at WhatsApp has been rolling out many capabilities in 2020 and these are speculated to turn to reality in the coming months. Of late, we have been coming across numerous reports regarding upcoming WhatsApp features.

While we have seen a handful of features that are all set to make their way soon, some of them are under development and some others are in the beta phase. These new functionalities are believed to help WhatsApp remain the most popular instant messaging platform. Here are some upcoming cool WhatsApp features that are expected to arrive in 2021.

Multiple Device Support

With the much-awaited multiple device support, WhatsApp users can log in to multiple devices at the same time. Currently, this feature is in the beta version of WhatsApp for iPhone. For now, it supports two devices such as a phone and a desktop simultaneously. Reportedly, this feature can support up to four devices for a single account.

Calls Support For WhatsApp Web And Desktop

Another most awaited feature is the ability to answer voice or video calls via WhatsApp Web and desktop client. This feature will work similar to messages and there will be a calls tab next to chats once it is rolled out widely to all users.

Join Missed Group Calls

One of the future updates is likely to roll out the ability to join missed group calls, provided there is an invite to join after the call has started. Though it is not a major update, it is a useful one as the entire group call need not be restarted to add participants who have missed it.

WhatsApp Insurance

In one of the recent reports, it was hinted that WhatsApp will soon let you buy insurance via the app in India. Well, the service is all set to roll out health insurance and micro-pension products for the users. This will be possible via a partnership with licensed financial services. Initially, WhatsApp will let users buy SBI General sachet-health insurance cover and HDFC Pension schemes.