WhatsApp To Soon Offer Affordable Health Insurance, Micro-Pension Products In India

WhatsApp appears to be all geared up to roll out new services and features to give an unparalleled experience for its users. In one such move, the company is planning to start rolling out micro-pension and health insurance offerings for the Indian users. At the Facebook Fuel For India hosted a few days back, it was announced that WhatsApp's roadmap is to bring critical financial and livelihood services for the mobile users in India.

New WhatsApp Services Coming Soon

Going on the same lines, the instant messaging service is working with SBI General to bring a slew of health insurance products and Singapore-based PinBox Solutions and HDFC Pension for micro-pension products. These new developments will be rolled out along with WhatsApp Pay, the digital payments service.

It has been revealed that WhatsApp will start offering affordable health insurance coverage from SBI General by the end of this year. It was also revealed that WhatsApp is partnering with the others mentioned above for the micro-pension scheme.

Furthermore, this move makes it clear that WhatsApp wants to become a competitive platform for insurance offerings and firms that provide micro-pension services. Also, it intends to expand its footprint in the country's financial sector with this new move. It has been highlighted that the messaging app with a massive user base of over 400 million people is the right platform to take these new services to the Indian users irrespective of their income and location.

What's more interesting is that health insurance products are touted to be affordable and hassle-free as well. Moreover, WhatsApp is multilingual, secure and revolutionizes the way financial services are provided in the country with these new features.

WhatsApp Pay And Other Features

Besides health insurance and micro-pension pilot services, WhatsApp is also entering deep into the Indian digital economy with the WhatsApp Pay and Business API features. These are likely to rival against similar services such as Google Pay, Paytm and PhonePe.

