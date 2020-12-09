WhatsApp Add To Cart Feature To Let You Shop Directly From App News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, WhatsApp was in the headlines for adding a shopping button on its instant messaging platform. This shopping button directs users to the list of items available for sale. Now, a fresh report hints that the company might add another feature called "Add to Cart".

WhatsApp Add To Cart Feature

A support page on the official WhatsApp website spotted by Gadgets360 reveals how this new feature can be used. Going by the same, the new update will add a Cart button while browsing through catalog using WhatsApp. Users can add as many products that a seller has listed to their cart. Eventually, this feature on WhatsApp makes shopping using the app much easier.

The cart feature is already being rolled out to business users all over the world so that they can process orders seamlessly. With this feature, those with a business account can create a product catalog with both information and prices of their offerings.

How To Use WhatsApp Add To Cart Feature

While users browse through any business catalog l, they will be able to select a product and get two options - Add to Cart and Message Business. The first option will let them add the specific item to their cart.

Following this step, users can either browse and add further items to their cart. Once the users visit the same item that has been added to their cart already, it will show the View Cart option. Users can press the Cart button at the top right corner to see the entire cart and message the seller in one shot.

In case of any doubts pertaining to any product, users can send a message inquiring the same to the seller along with the other items added to the cart. WhatsApp notes that a product purchase is not complete until it has been confirmed by the sellers. After a confirmation from the seller, users can pay using WhatsApp Pay or any other supported mode of payment.

