Everything You Should Know About WhatsApp Scam

WhatsApp, the popular app used for sending messages, several documents, pictures, audios, and videos has now become a target of hackers. However, the new scam came into the limelight ever since it has launched payment facilities on its platform in the country.

What Is WhatsApp Scam?

Under this new scam, hackers will send you an OTP from their new or a friend number and ask for the OTP and claim that they have sent it by mistake. But, you don't have to send that code to that person and if you do so then, you will give them access to your all chats, including your individual and group chats.

After that, your WhatsApp account will be locked and that hacker will start asking for money from your friends and family. Similarly, if you receive a message from your friend and ask for the OTP, then even you do not have to answer as you can check with them via call or message. However, to avoid such scams you should follow these steps.

Steps That Will Help To Avoid Scams

First, you have to tap on the three dots on the right side of WhatsApp. Then, you need to click on the setting option and select the account. After that, you have to tap on the verification, once you tap on the two tap verification code, then you'll see an enable option.

Once it is done, then you have to enter the six-digit pin along with the mobile number and you have to confirm your email address. After that, two-step verification will start. Besides, the company allows you to disable the pin by following the same procedure.

