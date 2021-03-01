How To Use WhatsApp Mute Video Feature News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, WhatsApp rolled out the new Mute Video feature for beta testing. The WhatsApp Mute Video feature is now being rolled out to all Android beta users. As a result, this capability is available on the video editing screen of the instant messaging app. With this feature, you can avoid unwanted screeching sounds from the videos.

Going by the latest post shared by WhatsApp on its official Twitter handle, the Mute Video feature will be rolled out for its Android users. As of now, there is no word regarding when the iOS users of WhatsApp will get this feature. Now, the WABetaInfo blog that keeps track of the latest features of the instant messaging app has tried their hands on the new feature.

Initially rolled out to the Android beta version 2.21.3.13, the Mute Video feature lets users mute a video prior to sending it to their contacts. Check out how to use the WhatsApp Mute Video feature from here.

How To Use WhatsApp Mute Video Feature

The new Mute Video feature on WhatsApp can be found on the video editing screen. The volume icon will pop-up under the seek bar and clicking on it will mute the video that you wish to share. If you have received the feature as a part of the beta update, then you can take a look at the steps below.

Step 1: Firstly, open WhatsApp on Google Play Store and click on the option to update the app to get the latest beta version.

Step 2: Now, open the updated version of the app on your smartphone.

Step 3: The WhatsApp Mute Video feature is available for individual chats and Status. Record a video either in the chat window or Status.

Step 4: After recording the video, you will see a volume icon at the top left corner. Just hit the button to mute the video. That's it, you can send the soundless video to the respective recipient.

