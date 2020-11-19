WhatsApp 'Mute Video Feature' To Allow Users To Mute Videos Before Sending News oi-Tanaya Dutta

WhatsApp has launched several new features in the past few days. Now, the messaging app is reportedly working on a new feature that will let you mute videos before sending to your contacts or uploading them up as status. The new feature was recently spotted on the WhatsApp 2.20.207.2 beta for Android by WABetaInfo. It further claims that the new feature will be introduced in the future update.

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo which is giving us a glimpse of the new feature. After selecting a video to send someone; now, we can only edit the video clip. just below that, there will be an audio icon from where we will be able to mute or unmute the video clip before sending.

The new feature is still under development; however, we can expect this new feature to be available soon in the future. The mute video feature is already available on other social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter.

Besides, WhatsApp is also working on the 'Read Later' feature which is spotted on the WhatsApp 2.20.130.1 beta for iOS. Wabetainfo said in its blog that the "Read Later" feature is almost similar to the "Archived Chats". However, users will get a notification whenever a new message arrives from the archived chat. But in the "Read Later" mode you will not get any notifications. Further, the messaging app has also plan to add an Edit button in the Read Later section. By which you will be able to edit archived settings.

Moreover, WhatsApp recently announced Disappearing Messages. With Disappearing Messages feature mode on, it will remove all images, videos after seven days. To know more about Disappearing Messages and how to use them, you can go through our previous article. Besides, another development from the messaging platform is WhatsApp Pay which helps users to transfer money easily.

