WhatsApp Pay Explained: How To Transfer Money From WhatsApp Pay To Your Bank Account

WhatsApp Pay is finally available in India after being stuck for years in the limbo of uncertainty. The new payment feature will be a tough competition against Google Pay and PhonePe. Soon after the launch and availability of the WhatsApp Pay feature, several queries on how to use it have emerged.

Like all UPI-based payment platforms, WhatsApp Pay is also simple and transacts directly from your bank account. To activate the WhatsApp Pay feature, you will need a bank account and a debit card, which will enable you to set the four-digit UPI pin for all transactions. Also, you will need to verify your mobile number to link with the bank account, which is a very crucial step for enhanced security.

How To Transfer Money On WhatsApp Pay

The entire procedure to transfer and receive money is quite simple on WhatsApp Pay. If you're familiar with other payment platforms like Google Pay or PhonePe, this should be quite simple. Firstly, open WhatsApp > Settings > Payments. Here, follow the instructions to set up the account and link your bank account.

You will get an SMS with the OTP to confirm the details. Once the setup is complete, you can begin using WhatsApp Pay to send/receive money. To send money, open WhatsApp Pay, and select the contact you wish to send money. You will need to provide the four-digit PIN to complete the transaction.

How To Transfer Money On WhatsApp Pay To Your Bank Account

Now, to send money to your bank account is again a similar step. Let's presume you have two bank accounts and you have linked one to WhatsApp Pay, and wish to send money to the other bank account. To do so, you need to ensure that the other bank account also has a UPI setup (maybe on other platforms like Google Pay or PhonePe). Here's how to send money on WhatsApp Pay to your bank account:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp > Settings > Payments

Step 2: New Payment > Send to a UPI ID > input the UPI ID (you can copy-paste this)

Step 3: the UPI ID will be verified and confirmed. Once done, type the amount your wish to transfer

Step 4: Provide the four-digit UPI pin and complete the transaction.

