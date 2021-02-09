New WhatsApp Feature Will Let You Mute Videos Before Sharing News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, WhatsApp faced a backlash for urging its users to accept the new changes in its Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Later, the company had to extend the date given and detail the intricacies that will be brought in by the new changes. Apart from these, the company is eying to bring many other changes that will improve its user experience. One of the highly anticipated features is the mute option while sharing videos.

WhatsApp Brings Mute Videos Feature

As per the WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is all set to roll out a feature called Mute Videos to the beta testers, which had hit the headlines in the past as well. This feature will let users mute the videos before they share it. Notably, this feature has been rolled out as a part of the beta version 2.21.3.13.

The report notes that when you share a video with your family and friends on WhatsApp, you will get a volume icon as seen in the screenshot. It will appear in the Edit menu and pressing on the same will let you mute the video. On pressing this icon again, you will get back the volume in the original video. Based on the leaked screenshot, it looks like the volume icon will be positioned below the video seek bar, which lets you choose a specific part of the clip for sharing.

Do keep in mind that it looks like you can either allow or mute the entire audio of the clip. It looks like there is no way to mute or allow audio from a specific part of the clip.

Furthermore, it notes that the other features such as adding text, smiley and sketch remain the same. As of now, this feature that lets you mute videos before sharing them is available only in the beta version. It remains to be seen when this feature will be rolled out to the users of the stable version of WhatsApp.

Multi-Device Support On Cards

Besides the ability to mute videos before sharing them, WhatsApp is also working on one of the much-awaited features - the ability to use WhatsApp on multiple devices. Well, the company is already working on the multi-device support and it could land on the stable version of the app soon. As per reports, the beta users on the previous version might yet it as a server-side trigger.

Recently, WhatsApp brought in many enhancements to the web or desktop versions. These include the biometric authentication feature, group video and audio call support and more.

