WhatsApp Emoji Reaction To Messages Coming Soon; Will It Boost Its Popularity?

WhatsApp seems to be working on boosting the experience for its users. With privacy and security issues lurking around, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a couple of new features to woo users. The latest one spotted is message reactions with emojis, something we already have on Instagram, Twitter, and even iMessage.

WhatsApp Emoji Reaction In Development

Reacting to messages instantly has been a trend for a while as it simplifies the entire communication. Moreover, if you're not sure what to reply to a message, you can simply react to it with an emoji, making it easy for you. WABetaInfo's report says this feature will soon arrive on WhatsApp as it was spotted in a beta test.

A screenshot shared by the report asks users to update their WhatsApp beta version to see the message reaction. "Today we can finally announce one of the first messaging features that's coming on WhatsApp: reactions!" the report said. Of course, this WhatsApp reaction feature is still in its infancy, even for beta users.

The report further elaborates that the WhatsApp reactions feature is yet to arrive for all beta users. For now, WhatsApp simply notifies beta testers that their version is outdated when another user sends a message reaction. In this case, the user won't be able to see the emoji reaction but will simply get a notification about a received reaction.

WhatsApp Emoji Reaction For Android, iOS

The WABetaInfo report says the new WhatsApp reaction feature was spotted for Android devices. That said, the feature will soon arrive for iOS users as well, just like most of its other features. Bringing in the emoji reaction feature to WhatsApp could boost its popularity among users as this isn't available on either Signal or Telegram.

Moreover, since Facebook-owned Instagram already has this option, introducing it to WhatsApp will make it part of the larger ecosystem. On that note, WhatsApp is working on several new features. The list includes disappearing messages after 90 days, the WhatsApp Pay shortcut button, and much more. But until WhatsApp officially announces the new feature, it's best to take it with a grain of salt.

