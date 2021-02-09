WhatsApp For iOS Getting New Features Including Option To Log Out News oi-Sharmishte Datti

WhatsApp was recently caught in the privacy policy storm when it nearly forced users to accept the new terms or lose their account. It looks like the Facebook-owned messaging app is working on a couple of new features for both Android and iOS. The list includes support for multiple devices, muting videos before sending them, and so on.

WhatsApp Beta Testing Log Out Feature For iPhone

Particularly for iOS devices, WhatsApp is working on a few new features. Here, the popular messaging app seems to have a new 'log out' feature. As the name suggests, the feature allows users to log out from a connected device. The tip comes from WABetaInfo, which reports the new beta submitted to the Testflight Beta program.

Going into the details, the report notes the new log out feature would appear in the Settings > Account tab. The beta version currently shows it replacing the 'Delete My Account' option with 'Log Out'. From the looks of it, WhatsApp could finally place the log out option under the Linked Devices. The feature could be quite handy when the multiple-device support is launched.

It looks like the WhatsApp log out feature could be available in the version 2.21.30.16 update for iOS. For now, this isn't open for the public, and interested users can sign up for the best testing program. Also, there's no word if this feature would come to Android. But it's expected to rollout to all devices in the future.

WhatsApp New Features Tipped

Besides, there are a couple of other features expected. For one, WhatsApp is expected to introduce the option to mute videos before sending them. And, of course, we keep hearing the multi-device support. Apparently, WhatsApp is working on two kinds of multi-device features.

One includes WhatsApp Web that doesn't require the main device to be connected to the internet. And the other is where users get the option to link up to four devices to a single WhatsApp account. WhatsApp Web is also expected to get support for audio and video upgrades, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

