WhatsApp Multi-Device Feature Coming Soon: What’s Next For WhatsApp Web?

WhatsApp is revamping its platform by bringing in several new features. The latest one that's grabbed everyone's attention is the multi-device support. Presently, the WhatsApp multi-device feature is available for beta users. Now that the feature is rolling out to more users, ever wondered what happens to WhatsApp Web? A spokesperson has given us an idea of what could happen.

WhatsApp Multi-Device Support Explained

Before diving into the details, let's first take a look at the WhatsApp multi-device feature. The new feature allows users to access WhatsApp even if their phone isn't connected to an internet network. Previously, you would need to scan the QR code to access either WhatsApp Web or the Windows and macOS app.

Next, the phone with the app would need to be connected to the internet. Only then you could access new messages on your desktop or PC. But the minute the phone got disconnected to the net, the web or desktop version would also stop receiving messages. This has changed since WhatsApp introduced the multi-device feature.

What's Next For WhatsApp Web?

Users can now connect up to four devices along with the primary device with the WhatsApp multi-device option. Now, the big question of what happens to WhatsApp Web once this is rolled out globally? A WhatsApp spokesperson has answered this question to TechRadar, "WhatsApp Web remains an important platform for our users."

"Until now, WhatsApp has only been available on one device at a time. Desktop and Web support only worked by mirroring off your phone - which meant your phone had to be on and have an active internet connection," the report says. One needs to understand that the four additional devices include WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop, or Facebook Portal.

If you wish to add another smartphone or a tab as your additional device, you'll need to wait a bit longer. Simply put, the WhatsApp Web and the desktop apps will continue to function as usual or even better. If you like texting on your laptop or PC, you may do so even if your primary smartphone isn't connected to the internet anymore.

