WhatsApp Adds Profile Photos, Mentions, And Reply Information To Notifications On iOS News oi-Megha Rawat

WhatsApp has introduced two features relating to notifications for iOS beta users. When someone mentions or replies to you in a group, the first feature will show profile photographs in system notifications, while the second feature will reveal information in notifications.

Both of these improvements are coming in separate upgrades. The news comes just days after WhatsApp was said to be working on a revised interface for the Contact Info tab, as well as a feature that would allow group managers to join their groups to a community on iOS.

WhatsApp To Work On Redesign Contact Info

According to WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, while the first feature related to profile photos in notifications is being rolled out to people who have at least the 2.22.1.1 beta on iOS 15, the one that displays information about group mentions has been submitted through the TestFlight beta Program in version 22.1.71.

WhatsApp has added support for profile photographs in alerts in the 2.22.1.1 beta release. As a result, when a user gets messages from chats and groups, the sender's profile photo will appear in the notice. It's only available to a few individuals right now, but improvements are on the way.

WABetaInfo To Work On Reply Information Feature

The same issue arises in the second beta update. When someone mentions or replies to a user in a group, WhatsApp will include information in the notice. It's worth noting that the feature isn't available for private talks. WABetaInfo has provided screenshots of both features in action on iOS.

Both of these upgrades come after WhatsApp was rumored to be working on a revamped layout for the Contact Info page during a previous test rollout. A dedicated search shortcut may be available on the updated Contact Info page. It will first be limited to iOS users before being expanded to Android users in the future.

Furthermore, the instantaneous messaging app is appealed to be working on a feature that will permit users to filter neighboring businesses while using the in-app business directory. WhatsApp is also reported to be working on a feature that will allow group admins to attach their groups to a community on iOS.

