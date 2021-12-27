Here's How You Can Search WhatsApp Businesses In Your Location Tips Tricks oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The instant messaging platform WhatsApp has been planning to roll out a number of new features and capabilities for its users. The Meta-owned app is all set to be working on a new feature that will let users search for businesses in their location. With this feature, users can look for grocery stores, clothing stores and restaurants among others near them.

WhatsApp New Feature

As per the WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, the app is prepping a new feature that will let you search for businesses nearby by filtering them using a new interface. The report has shared a screenshot hinting that the new section within the app will be called 'Businesses Nearby'. It will let you use the Search feature within the app to see categories based on which the results will appear.

Already, this feature has been rolled out for select Android users in Sao Paulo. Also, it is tipped that the company is working on a similar feature for iOS users as well.

Apart from this, WhatsApp has updated its support pages that detail how this new feature will be used. The company notes that there will be three options while searching for businesses. You can either share their location or choose a particular location if you do not want your location to be displayed. You can also search without the location feature turned on. In that case, WhatsApp will let you see the phone numbers of businesses within the region.

How To Search Businesses On WhatsApp

Here's how to search for businesses within WhatsApp.

Step 1: Make use of the WhatsApp business directory to search for businesses within your location.

Step 2: Open WhatsApp and click on 'Find Businesses Nearby' option.

Step 3: Select your location sharing preference. To use your location and find businesses, you need to allow the use of location in the pop-up option. You have options such as allow once or while using the app. To select a location manually or use your phone number, you need to continue without the location and set it manually. Now, choose a neighborhood locality from the list.

Step 4: Tap the business category you prefer to get a list of businesses.

Step 5: Click on a business to view its business description.

Step 6: Tap 'Chat' to open a chat with the business or 'View Profile' to view its business profile.

Notably, the WhatsApp support page notes that this feature may not be available to all users for now. While the feature may not be available to most users currently, its roll out could be inching closer. Until then, we need to wait for further details regarding the ability to search businesses nearby on WhatsApp in the coming weeks.

Besides this, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will let them share media being shared in a chat as a Status update. Also, it is working on a feature that will let users change the contact with whom they will share a media file. Furthermore, it is also working on many other features in the coming days. Check out the upcoming WhatsApp features for 2022 from here.

Best Mobiles in India