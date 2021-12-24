WhatsApp Tips And Tricks: How To Keep Your Name Invisible On WhatsApp Profile News oi-Megha Rawat

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging service, has been testing a number of new features recently. The cross-platform messaging app is often updated to improve the user experience. The alternative to maintain your name invisible is one of the odd options that may have gone missed. Although you can't skip the step of adding your name, you can use this approach to hide it or leave it empty for privacy reasons.

The application does not enable users to preserve an empty name, you can use a simple method to hide your name or leave it blank to maintain anonymity. You can now not only send an invisible text, but also hide your name in it to secure your identity.

Steps to make your name invisible on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app on your phone and on your computer.

Step 2: Move your cursor up, then copy the following two symbols:⇨ຸ

Step 3: Next, select the settings option.

Step 4: Next, tap the pencil icon next to your current WhatsApp name.

Step 5- Paste the characters you already copied.

Step 6- To modify your name, delete the arrow sign (⇨) and leave the other symbol (ຸ), then click the OK button. After that, your Whatsapp name will disappear.

You might also try another method to conceal your identity. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Copy () and paste it into WhatsApp.

Step 2: Open your profile in Settings and remove your name.

Step 3: After that, paste this () and save it. When your friends tap on your profile, they will see a blank area.

If you are a member of a WhatsApp group, your name will not be shown unless you have been added as a contact. Since WhatsApp takes some time to update, you won't see the changed name for a while.

Every day, more than 5 billion people use instant messaging apps throughout the world. WhatsApp added the View Once function, which allows users to transfer information that can only be opened once. Photos and videos shared with this feature are immediately deleted after the recipient has viewed them once. They are also not saved in the recipient's phone's Photos or Gallery. However, one can snap a screenshot or take a picture of the same on a different phone.

