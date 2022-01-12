WhatsApp Rolls Out Global Voice Message Player To iOS Beta Testers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is known for testing many new features from time to time. One of the latest features under beta testing is the highly anticipated global voice message player on iOS. This new feature will let iPhone users continue to listen to voice messages even while they switch to any other app as it will play in the background.

In addition to beta users WhatsApp for iOS users, the beta users of the WhatsApp Business for iOS have also spotted this feature under testing ahead of its availability to the public.

WhatsApp Global Voice Message Player

As per the WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, the beta version 22.1.72 of WhatsApp for iOS has rolled out the global voice message player for select users. Reportedly, a few beta testers took to Twitter revealing this new feature. Also, it is said that the WhatsApp Business for iOS beta version 22.1.72 has also got this feature.

Going by the screenshot shared by the report, we can get some details about the global voice message player. It shows that this new feature will appear on top of the screen and let users continue to listen to the voice messages even as they switch from WhatsApp to any other app. Usually, if a user moves out of chat and leaves the conversation where they received the audio message, the voice messages playback will stop.

The report notes that despite being tested on the latest beta version, there are increased chances that users might not be able to listen to their voice messages as they move to a different chat. It could be due to the fact that it is available only to select beta testers for now. Initially, the app was spotted working on this feature for iOS in October 2021. Also, earlier this week, it was spotted to be under testing for Android users.

As of now, there is no exact word regarding when the global voice message player feature will be rolled out to the stable version of the instant messaging platform. We can expect it to get some changes before it is rolled out to everyone.

