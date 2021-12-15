WhatsApp Lets You Preview Voice Messages With Latest Update News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Voice messages are highly popular on WhatsApp. Unlike Facebook Messenger, there is no time restriction for the voice messages on this app and you can also see when the recipient has listened to these messages. Also, there is a capability to adjust the playback speed of these voice messages. Now, the instant messaging app is all set to get another new feature to improve the voice messages experience.

WhatsApp Lets You Preview Voice Messages

Well, the official WhatsApp Twitter handle has announced that the new feature will let users listen to voice messages before sending them to their contacts. The app has rolled out the 'Voice Message Preview' feature for all its users after testing the same. Initially, this feature was spotted by the WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo last month.

Now, the feature has been rolled out globally to all users. As usual, it might take a few days for this update to be rolled out to all users. If you have not received this feature, then you can update the app to the latest version.

Follow the steps mentioned below to preview voice messages on WhatsApp before you send them.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and go to any individual or group chat where you need to send the voice message.

Step 2: Tap on the microphone icon and slide it up for hands-free recording of your voice.

Step 3: Record the voice message and hit Stop.

Step 4: Now, click on Play to listen to the voice message. You can click on any part of the recording to play the message from the specific time.

Step 5: Now, you can either delete the message by selecting Trash or send it by clicking on Send.

It is pretty easy to use this WhatsApp Voice Message Preview feature. What's interesting is that the other messaging apps of Meta - Messenger and Instagram have not received this feature. As of now, these apps just let you hold the microphone and lock it while recording the voice message so you need to press and hold the mic icon.

Other WhatsApp Voice Message Features

For the uninitiated, WhatsApp introduced the playback speed adjustment for voice messages a few months back. Going by the same, the app brings three playback speed options for users to choose from. These features let users listen to the voice messages on the platform at the following speeds - 1x normal speed, 1.5x and 2x speed. Notably, the default playback speed of all WhatsApp voice messages is 1x and users can change the same as per their requirements.

The playback speed icon will be visible in a voice message so that users can just tap on it and adjust the voice message playback speed as per their convenience. However, there is no option to reduce the speed of the playback for now.

Besides this, we have come across a report suggesting that WhatsApp is all set to roll out a feature that will let users pause voice messages while recording. Also, users can continue recording the message from where they have paused it. Currently, we cannot pause the recording of voice messages and have to start it from the scratch.

