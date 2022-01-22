ENGLISH

    WhatsApp Working On New Feature To Transfer Chats From Android Phone To New iPhone

    WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the most popular messaging apps in India. When it comes to WhatsApp data transfer, it's easy to get it done between Android phones. However, WhatsApp data transfer from Android to iPhone is messy. This might soon change as WhatsApp may soon allow users to move their chat history from Android to iPhone.

     
    WhatsApp Working On Transferring Chats From Android Phone To iPhone

    If you recently bought an iPhone, moving your WhatsApp chat from your old Android phone is close to impossible. This slowly began changing with Samsung and Google Pixel phones. Looks like the Meta-owned messaging app is all set to bring this feature to all Android phones from various OEMs.

    WhatsApp Chat Transfer From Android To iPhone

    As always, the new feature will arrive with an update. WhatsApp tipster WABetaInfo reports an iOS beta version 22.2.74 update with the new feature. The report talks about references to a feature that allows users to move their chats from an Android phone to an iPhone. Plus, there's a screenshot where WhatsApp asks users for their permission to import chat history.

    "Today, the new WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.2.74 offers more important details: the ability to import your chat history from Android!" the report reads. Presently, the feature is still in development as the report only found references to the same. This means beta testers are yet to access the feature, which would surely make life easier for all those shifting from Android to iPhone.

    WhatsApp Working On Transferring Chats From Android Phone To iPhone

    WhatsApp has several such features lined up. Previously, WhatsApp announced a feature to allow iPhone users to move their WhatsApp chat to an older Android smartphone. Then came the support to Samsung and Google Pixel phones to move WhatsApp chat to a new iPhone.

    The new feature to allow WhatsApp chat history from all Android phones to a new iPhone is surely welcome. One can see that WhatsApp is also asking for permission to import the chat, which is a good thing. That said, the exact timeline for the new feature to rollout is still under wraps. Since beta testers might get the feature soon, we can expect the feature to arrive in the following months.

    whatsapp apps news android iPhone
    Story first published: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 8:39 [IST]
    X