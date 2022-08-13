Amazon iQOO 9T 5G Quiz Answers: Win Free Smartphone

The Amazon iQOO 9T 5G Quiz is now live on the website of the e-commerce retailer. The Amazon iQOO 9T 5G Quiz contest went live on August 2 and will be hosted until September 2. There will be a set of five questions that are related to the iQOO 9T 5G smartphone and the fortunate participants will be chosen as winners to get their hands on the iQOO smartphone for free.

Notably, the questions will test the participants' knowledge of the key features of the smartphone. As usual, you need to provide correct answers to the Amazon iQOO 9T 5G Quiz contest from here. Participants have to answer all the questions correctly in less than five seconds for each question.

Amazon iQOO 9T 5G Quiz Answers

This is important to enter the lucky draw. As many participants might enter the lucky draw, the fortunate winners will be chosen on a random basis to win the prize. These winners will get their hands on the iQOO 9T 5G smartphone for free. It is important to answer all these questions quickly within five seconds for each question. The winner will be announced on September 3, which is after the contest period.

Question 1: iQOO 9T is powered with which Processor

Answer: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Question 2: What are the benefits of iQOO 9T's V1+ Chip?

Answer: All of the above

Question 3: In how many minutes does the iQOO 9T charge to 50%

Answer: 8 mins

Question 4: What is the Peak Brightness of iQOO 9T's E5 AMOLED Display?

Answer: 800 nits

Question 5: iQOO 9T comes with 50MP GN5 Ultra-Sensing Camera

Answer: False

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

If you do not have an Amazon app on your phone then download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Then you can see the iQOO 9T 5G quiz under the ''Win gadgets from your favorite brands'' section. Finally, you can click on the banner to start the game.

