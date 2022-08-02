iQOO 9T 5G With 120W FlashCharge, 50MP Triple Cameras Launched In India; Price, Features In India

iQOO 9T 5G Features, Upgrades

The new iQOO 9T 5G features a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports HDR10, 1500 nits of peak brightness, P3 color gamut, and MEMC that enhances the overall gaming experience on the smartphone.

Under the hood, the new iQOO 9T 5G draws power from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB storage. iQOO has brought in its signature liquid vapor cooling chamber that keeps the phone cool even during long, intense gaming sessions.

At the rear, the iQOO 9T 5G includes a triple-camera setup with a 50MP ISOCELL GN5 primary lens with OIS support. It also includes a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP portrait sensor. Up front, iQOO has kept a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling. The iQOO 9T 5G also comes with the Vivo V1+ imaging chipset that enhances the photos and videos shot on the phone.

The iQOO 9T 5G comes with the usual connectivity sensors like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, OTG, NFC, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and 5G support. It also includes a massive 4,700 mAh battery with 120W flash charge support - which iQOO claims can fuel the phone from 0 to 50 percent in just eight minutes.

iQOO 9T 5G Price In India

The iQOO 9T 5G price is Rs. 49,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB model in India. the high-end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs. 59,999. Buyers can choose from Alpha and Legend colors on Amazon and the iQOO India website. Buyers can get Rs. 4,000 discount on purchasing the iQOO 9T 5G with ICICI Bank cards.

Should You Buy iQOO 9T 5G?

The iQOO 9T 5G is a powerful phone with game-centric features. The 120W FlashCharge and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor are some powerful specs to check out. Moreover, the dedicated gaming features like liquid vapor cooling chambers, HDR10+, and MEMC support make it even better for gamers.

What's more, the iQOO 9T 5G is even cheaper than the iQOO 9 Pro. To recall, the iQOO 9 Pro is even more powerful with its 2K display, better cameras, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and so on. However, the iQOO 9T 5G is more performance-oriented and gives what a gamer would need.

Presently, the iQOO 9T 5G is also one of the most affordable Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 smartphones in India. The new iQOO phone will compete with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series, the OnePlus 10 series, and so on. So, if you're looking for a gaming phone for this budget, the iQOO 9T 5G makes a good deal in India.