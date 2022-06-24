Amazon Laptop Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Win Apple MacBook Air And More

Amazon Laptop Edition Spin And Win Quiz is a new addition to the Funzone section of the app. This spin and win contest lets participants win rewards that are worth up to Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance or an Apple MacBook Air. Notably, only one winner will be able to get the laptop as a prize.

The Amazon Laptop Edition Spin And Win Quiz contest joins other contests such as Amazon Wearables Edition Quiz, Amazon Fire-Boltt Rage Quiz, Amazon Intel EVO Days quiz, and many other ongoing quiz contests under the Funzone section.

Amazon Laptop Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answers And Prizes

As the other spin and win quiz contests hosted by Amazon India, this one also asks users only one question. On providing the correct answer to the same, the prizes to be won by users will be decided. The question and its correct answer for the Amazon Laptop Edition Spin And Win Quiz are as follows.

Question: Which of these companies was first named Cadabra Inc, after the magical words Abracadabra?

Answer: Amazon

Amazon Laptop Edition Spin And Win quiz contest has a spinning wheel and it will announce the name of the winners after the contest ends. This quiz is live from June 24 and the winners will be announced post the quiz contest.

Below are the prizes depending on the spinning wheel option you get.

1 winner will get an Apple MacBook Air based on lucky draw.

1 winner will get Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

200 winners will get Rs. 50 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

300 winners will get Rs. 100 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

150 winners will get Rs. 20 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

Notably, the spinning wheel will have six segments with one of them marked "Better luck next time". You must spin the wheel and answer the question mentioned above correctly to be eligible to get the prize on which the pointer actually lands. If the answer is correct, then you will enter the lucky draw for the specific prize. Based on the lucky draw, the actual winner will be chosen.

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

For the uninitiated, to participate in this Amazon Laptop Edition Spin And Win Quiz, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website. So, make sure you use the latest version of the Amazon app installed on your device.

