Amazon Redmi A1 Quiz Answers: Play And Win The Smartphone For Free

Redmi just confirmed that it will launch a new budget smartphone - the Redmi A1 in India on September 6 alongside two other devices. It was also confirmed that this smartphone will be available via the online retailer Amazon India. After this announcement, Amazon has put up a quiz contest, which will let 15 lucky participants win the Redmi A1 smartphone.

The Amazon Redmi A1 quiz contest is live alongside similar quizzes in the Funzone section of the Amazon app. This quiz commenced on September 2 and will be open for participation until October 2. Amazon will choose as many as 15 winners and they will get the Redmi A1 smartphone delivered to them by December 1.

Amazon Redmi A1 Quiz Answers

As usual, there will be a set of five questions related to the upcoming Redmi smartphone in this quiz contest. It is important to answer each question correctly in less than five seconds to enter the lucky draw. While many participants may enter the lucky draw, only 15 winners will be chosen on a random basis and will be given a Redmi A1 smartphone as the prize.

To make it easy for participants, here we have listed the correct answers to the Amazon Redmi A1 quiz.

Question 1: How many colors are available in the new Redmi A1?

Answer: 3

Question 2: How can you use the rear camera of the smartphone?

Answer: All of the above

Question 3: Redmi A1 houses a Dual Al Camera at the rear?

Answer: True

Question 4: How much power would the Redmi A1's massive battery pack?

Answer: 5000mAh

Question 5: What is the launch date of Redmi A1?

Answer: 6th September

To participate in the Amazon Redmi A1 quiz contest, participants have to search for the Funzone section on the Amazon app. In the Funzone section, there will be a segment for gadget-related quizzes. Until October 2, participants will be able to take part in the Redmi A1 quiz contest by clicking on the banner and trying their luck at winning the upcoming smartphone for free.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles