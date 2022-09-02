Redmi A1 India Launch Set For September 6; Key Specs Out News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi recently confirmed that the Redmi 11 Prime and Redmi 11 Prime 5G will be launched in India on September 6. Within a few days, the brand took to its social media handles to confirm the arrival of another device, the Redmi A1 at the same event. Notably, this budget smartphone was teased officially by the brand a few days back.

In addition to the launch date, the teaser shared by the company sheds light on the design of the upcoming Redmi smartphone. The official Mi Store has also created a microsite ahead of the Redmi A1 launch to reveal its key specs. It has been confirmed that the smartphone will be available via Amazon India.

Familiar Design Seen On Redmi Phones

As mentioned above, the teaser shows the looks of the Redmi A1 and it seems to flaunt a similar design that we have seen on other Redmi smartphones. There is a power button and volume rockers on the right edge of the device. It is likely to miss out on a fingerprint sensor as it is a budget device. The brand is also said to bring a Plus variant that could include a fingerprint sensor but there is no official confirmation on the same.

Join us for the global debut of #RedmiA1, the first from the all-new #MadeInIndia #Redmi smartphone series!#LifeBanaoA1 this #DiwaliWithMi!

⏩Blazing-fast Internet

🪙 Digital payments

🤩Clean software

😮Premium leather texture



Launch on Sep 6, 12 noon: https://t.co/NV0ncp9aOK pic.twitter.com/H6Tm8TG0GI — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) September 2, 2022

Redmi A1 Key Specs Confirmed

From the official microsite, it is confirmed that the Redmi A1 will use a MediaTek processor. While the exact processor is not known, an earlier benchmark listing suggests that the device could get the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor.

In addition, the brand confirmed that the Redmi A1 will be fueled by a 5000mAh battery. The smartphone is also confirmed to flaunt a dual-camera setup at its rear with a dual-tone LED flash. The Redmi A1 is confirmed to feature a waterdrop notch display with HD+ resolution.

Furthermore, the microsite reveals that the Redmi A1 will be launched in three color options, including Green, Blue, and Black. It shows that all these variants could have a chic-leather finish.

